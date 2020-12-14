Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday night said he was not scheduled to be vaccinated against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) after a media report indicated he could receive a jab as early as Monday.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported Trump could be vaccinated “as soon as Monday,” and other top White House officials would also have the option to be inoculated in the coming days.

However, Trump took to Twitter to announce that he was “not scheduled to take the vaccine, but looks forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”

“People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the programme, unless specifically necessary.

“I have asked that this adjustment be made,” Trump wrote.

Bloomberg had reported that vaccinations for government officials will be staggered over the following 10 days to ensure critical government personnel don’t experience possible side effects simultaneously.

The report also said National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot had confirmed the plan.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday granted an emergency use approval for a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for people over the age of 16.

Health authorities had previously said that healthcare workers and nursing home residents would be first in line for the vaccination, while most people are not expected to get inoculated until spring or summer.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Saturday signed off on the vaccine.

The government has already pre-ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, which is enough to cover 50 million people since it must be administered in two stages.