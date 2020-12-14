By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Music stars, Burna Boy, Teni, Fireboy, and Laycon have called for the release of their colleagues Omah Lay and Tems in Uganda.

Omah Lay and Tems were arrested by the Uganda police on Sunday for violating COVID-19 protocols.

They were charged for Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.

The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday 16.12.2020.

Burna Boy in a tweet begged Uganda to release the singers.

Uganda…Pls we need our people home and safe #freetems #freeomahlay — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) December 14, 2020

Teni who also joined her voice so that the entertainers be released said that the musicians should not be detained as they were booked and not the organizers of the show.

#FreeTems #FreeOmahLay WHY THE FUCK ARE THEY BEING DETAINED!!!! NA BOOK DEM BOOK THEM!! — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 14, 2020

They are not the organizers!!!! They shouldn’t be held responsible https://t.co/bB4KoLkpKk — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 14, 2020

BBNaija winner and singer Laycon faulted the Ugandan government stating that the show should have been stopped and not that the entertainers be held under arrest.

Wasn't there prior publicity about the show? why wasn't it shut down before it was held? why are you arresting some particular artists that performed? Who organised the show? #FreeOmahLay#FreeTems — Laycon💡 (@itsLaycon) December 14, 2020