Front and back row right Tems and Omah Lay in Kampala court

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Music stars, Burna Boy, Teni, Fireboy, and Laycon have called for the release of their colleagues Omah Lay and Tems in Uganda.

Omah Lay and Tems were arrested by the Uganda police on Sunday for violating COVID-19 protocols.

They were charged for Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.

The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday 16.12.2020.

Burna Boy in a tweet begged Uganda to release the singers.

Teni who also joined her voice so that the entertainers be released said that the musicians should not be detained as they were booked and not the organizers of the show.

BBNaija winner and singer Laycon faulted the Ugandan government stating that the show should have been stopped and not that the entertainers be held under arrest.