By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate and dance instructor, Praise Nelson, has taken TikTok by storm with a series of videos that show him having fun, duetting, encouraging healthy living, and pulling off dance routines.

The former reality TV star has had a seamless adaptation to the app, using it to advance his positivity and feel-good message. Currently, Praise has over 130,000 followers on TikTok and his videos have been liked over 750,000 times.

See here.

TikTok Is Funnier With Gentuu’s Charming Comedy.

As part of a new generation of Nigerian comedians documenting the diversity of youth culture, Gentuu’s comedy videos strike a chord with his audience on TikTok as he creates genuinely relatable clips in short formats that have found virality on the platform. Gentuu’s videos are a mix of memes, satire, duets, and duets. He has over 200K followers and his videos have been liked over 1M times on the platform.

@gen_tuu1 When you are too shy to get her number ♬ original sound – Gentuu

#Infinitydancechallenge by Olamide.

“Infinity,” a song by Olamide featuring rising star, Omah Lay, has become a viral sound on TikTok.

Users are encouraged to engage in slow-mo dancing at various times as the song plays out while maintaining a modicum of believability.

The song was used in over 5,000 videos in the first seven days of the challenge launching and has since gone on to get over 3M views. Check here.

#AllofMyPretty is for everybody

Inspired by Ariana Grande’s song “Pov,” the #AllofMyPretty challenge is a celebration of all sides of people as well as the hidden or private moments that don’t always make it out to the open.

It’s cool and inspirational allowing users to follow the lyrics in the song and use the green screen effect to show those intimate moments as much as they can.

This challenge got over 3,000 creations on its first day and over 1.3M views in a week. It has since crossed 82.5M views. Check here.