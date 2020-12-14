FC Barcelona will be playing against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League round of 16.

This was confirmed at Monday’s Champions League round of 16 draws hosted at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Having finished second in their group, Barça were unseeded and will play the first of the two legs at the Camp Nou. The return leg will be at the Parc des Princes.

The first legs are scheduled for 16/17 and 23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10 and 16/17 March. The exact match schedule will be confirmed later on Monday.

Previous Meeting between Barça and PSG

1994-95 Champions League Quarter Final

Barça 1-1 PSG / PSG 2-1

(PSG advanced 3-2 on aggregate)

1996-97 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup Final

Barça 1-0 PSG

2012-13 Champions League Quarter Final

PSG 2-2 Barça / Barça 1-1 PSG

(Barça advanced on away goals)

2014-15 Champions League Group F

PSG 3-2 Barça / Barça 3-1 PSG

(Barça and PSG both advanced)

2014-15 Champions League Quarter Final

PSG 1-3 Barça / Barça 2-0 PSG

(Barça advanced 5-1 on aggregate)

2016-17 Champions League Round of 16

PSG 4-0 Barça / Barça 6-1 PSG

(Barça advanced 6-5 on aggregate)

Complete Champions League Last 16 draw

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atlético Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris St-Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid

