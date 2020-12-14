FC Barcelona will be playing against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League round of 16.
This was confirmed at Monday’s Champions League round of 16 draws hosted at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
Having finished second in their group, Barça were unseeded and will play the first of the two legs at the Camp Nou. The return leg will be at the Parc des Princes.
The first legs are scheduled for 16/17 and 23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10 and 16/17 March. The exact match schedule will be confirmed later on Monday.
Previous Meeting between Barça and PSG
1994-95 Champions League Quarter Final
Barça 1-1 PSG / PSG 2-1
(PSG advanced 3-2 on aggregate)
1996-97 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup Final
Barça 1-0 PSG
2012-13 Champions League Quarter Final
PSG 2-2 Barça / Barça 1-1 PSG
(Barça advanced on away goals)
2014-15 Champions League Group F
PSG 3-2 Barça / Barça 3-1 PSG
(Barça and PSG both advanced)
2014-15 Champions League Quarter Final
PSG 1-3 Barça / Barça 2-0 PSG
(Barça advanced 5-1 on aggregate)
2016-17 Champions League Round of 16
PSG 4-0 Barça / Barça 6-1 PSG
(Barça advanced 6-5 on aggregate)
Complete Champions League Last 16 draw
Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City
Lazio v Bayern Munich
Atlético Madrid v Chelsea
RB Leipzig v Liverpool
Porto v Juventus
Barcelona v Paris St-Germain
Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund
Atalanta v Real Madrid
More to follow…
