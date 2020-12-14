Adebayo Adeleke, known professionally as B Red, releases the visuals to ‘Kingdom Come‘ featuring industry heavyweight musician 2Baba.

The video was directed by Stanz Visuals. Writing about the song, he wrote “B RED FT 2BABA @official2baba

(KINGDOM COME)

OUT ON THE 11TH OF DECEMBER 2020 MY LAST VIDEO OF THE YEAR OFF THE JORDAN ALBUM,TILL THEN KEEP STREAMING 🙏🏼🔥 PRODUCED BY @irockclassic AND DIRECTED BY @stanzvisuals”

B-Red, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter whose career as a solo musician started in 2013 with the release of the single “Insane Girl”; which featured vocals from Davido and produced by Shizzi.

He released his debut EP All the Way in 2016.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, the son of Nigerian senator Ademola Adeleke, B-Red relocated to Nigeria to pursue music as a career.

He is the cousin of award winning superstar singer Davido. He featured on two tracks from Davido’s debut studio album, Omo Baba Olowo (2012).