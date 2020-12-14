By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated caretaker committees to pilot the affairs of the party at the state and 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Alhaji Liman Liman, the state APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, inaugurated the committees on Monday in Gusau.

Liman urged members of the committees to justify the confidence repose in them by working towards repositioning the party in the state.

“As new leaders of the party, our duty is to ensure successful running of the party at grassroots in order to maintain its strength in the state,” he said.

He directed the chairmen of LGA caretaker committees to further inaugurate the LGAs and wards caretaker committees.

Liman said the party under the National Caretaker Committee headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni has initiating various measures to strengthen the party.

He commended former governor Abdul’aziz Yari and state APC leader for his continued support for the party.

The National Caretaker Committee of the party had dissolved all executives of the party.

The committee also inaugurated Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Dec. 11.