The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III led Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), on Monday said the kidnap of hundreds of students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State is a spite on the face of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday through its Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, JNI.

The statement wondered how hundreds of bandits on motorcycles could move about without the security operatives noticing them.

“If not, how can one explain the movement of the bandits in their hundreds on motor cycles without being detected? What happens to intelligence gathering that this heinous plan was not uncovered before it was hatched? How comes the bandits took their time, gather the school boys, heaped them on bikes and whisked them away without being rounded up by the security agencies? Mr. President needs to hearken to the call of Nigerians; REVAMP THE SECURITY ARCHITECTURE AND ADDRESS THE NATION!

“The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of its President-General, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto received with absolute shock the most unfortunate story of the abduction of students from Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State, after shooting the security guard on the spot, at about 10:45pm on Friday,” it said.

According to the statement, the abduction in commando style was one tragedy too many coming on the heels of the infamous Zabarmari massacre just not long ago.

The Sultan said the kidnap was indeed a sad reminder of the abductions of school Girls in Chibok and Dapchi of Borno and Yobe States of North-East Nigeria, and an indicator that the powers that be did not read the present through the spectacle of the past, as this would not have happened.

“For the umpteenth time, we will continue to ask: for how long shall the masses continue to live in fear? For how long shall the Federal and State Governments continue to issue empty condemnations whenever tragedies stroke? Is the government and the security agencies so overwhelmed and thus cannot secure the citizens? Are there insurmountable challenges or acts of sabotage that the Government is hiding from the public? These and many more questions continue to bedevil every discerning mind within and outside Nigeria.

“The Kankara abduction was so belligerently orchestrated that it happened the day Mr. President arrived Katsina State on a private visit. Are the bandits this bold as to further test the resolve of the Government or smite the face of the Commander in Chief by bringing it up to his door step in his presence? This further proves what we once said that the bandits rule in many communities and do as they wish with impunity,” the statement added.

According to the statement, if there is any worse outcome than the abduction itself, it is the fact that this is the most potent action to frustrate school enrollment in Northern Nigeria, as no parent would forthwith be comfortable to send their children or wards to boarding school despite the many enrollment campaign efforts by the Government.

“And it will even be callous for anyone to call on the traumatized parents to expose their beloved children to these unprotected environments to be used as fodder by bandits and insurgents at will. What baffles us the most is the government’s inability to locate the enemy’s actual enclave, the focal point of their strength and to devote all available means to rout them out or incapacitate them.

“Is it that the political will isn’t there? What really is the challenge or Nigerians don’t deserve to know from the government they elected? We nevertheless in a plangent mood commiserate with the families of the GSSS Kankara victims and wish them safe and immediate reunion with their respective children.

“We also pray for Allah’s continuous guidance, strength and stamina to all those on the battle fields against all forms of insurrections in Nigeria. In the same vein, we urge the people and Government of Katsina state not to get depressed; Allah, the Most High shall continue to be their strength in-sha’Allah.

“In light of the above, we call on Governments at all levels to with all urgency do everything possible and use any means possible to return the school boys,” it said.