By George Odok

Cross River Police Command said seven detained suspects arrested for various offences in the state escaped from its cell on Dec. 13.

In a statement issued in Calabar on Monday, the command noted that it had been earlier reported erroneously that 19 suspects escaped from cells in some social media platforms.

DSP Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, stated that the incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Dec. 13 in one of the command’s outfit in Calabar.

“The attention of the Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Mr Abdulkadir Jimoh, has been drawn to the unverified exaggerated news making round in some social media platforms that 19 suspected robbers and kidnappers escaped from police custody.

“It is on the above that the commissioner of police wishes to update the general public on the development.

“However, three of them died in the process of escaping, while one was re-arrested.

“Meanwhile, effort is being intensified to apprehend other fleeing culprits.

Furthermore, the release said that the command has resolved to confront all forms of criminality no matter their schemes before, during and after the yuletide season.

The command solicits genuine information from private individuals, corporate bodies and good spirited citizens at all times for enhanced performance and quality service delivery,” he said.

NAN