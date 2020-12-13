U.S. Talk show host, Wendy Williams will not record new episodes of her The Wendy Williams Show next week, as she steps out of spotlight to be with her family after the death of her mother, Shirley.

“Next week, The Wendy Williams Show will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time,” said the show’s producer, Debmar Mercury.

The show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th.

Williams confirmed her mom’s death on Monday saying Shirley died “beautifully and peacefully” while surrounded by “love.”

“She didn’t suffer, not one bit,” she added.

“My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,” said Williams, 56.

“You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us — she will always be here.”