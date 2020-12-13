Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes, has singled out the club’s three players for praise following the Red Devils’ Premier League 0-0 draw with Manchester City on Saturday.

Scholes was impressed with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s displays against Man City at Old Trafford.

According to him, Wan-Bissaka defended well against Raheem Sterling, while Lindelof and Maguire were good against Pep Guardiola’s men.

“You go right back to that Tottenham game where they had a massive shock conceding six goals they had to change the way they were playing.

“They had to play the two holding midfielders to protect the centre halves because they were giving chances away all the time.

“I thought Sterling was poor tonight, I thought Wan-Bissaka did well against him. Defensively, Wan-Bissaka throws himself into challenges, Lindelof was as good as he probably has been and Maguire was good,” Scholes said as quoted by Metro UK.