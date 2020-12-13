By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is said to be in high spirit and responding to COVID-19 treatment.

The governor tested positive for the virus on Saturday after he was exposed by one of his aides who contracted the virus.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, State Commissioner for Health, said on Sunday that the governor is doing well and responding to treatment.

He added that Sanwo-Olu is currently receiving home based care and treatment.

“The #COVID19Lagos incident Commander and Governor of Lagos @jidesanwoolu is responding well to #COVID19 home based care and treatment.

“He is in high spirit and very appreciative of all your prayers and well wishes.Thank you all,” he tweeted.

Abayomi, has in a statement on Saturday, said the governor became positive, following his-exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19, saying that a PCR test performed on Friday, 11th of December, has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus.

Abayomi said Sanwo-Olu is showing mild symptoms, manifested in fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID.

He said the governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings.

“The festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if we are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travellers and the festive season celebrations.

“All inbound travellers must be COVID-19 negative by PCR before they board a flight to Nigeria and must self-isolate on arrival and undergo a pre-booked test on Day Seven of arrival in Nigeria,” he said.

Abayomi said Lagosians should keep celebrations to a minimum and be observant and responsible in their interactions, stressing that the significant gains achieved to date in containing COVID-19 in Lagos, which has allowed the state to carefully reopen the economy, must not be reversed.

“No one is immune to this virus and it is certainly still circulating in the community.

“Please join me in praying and wishing the Incident Commander of the Lagos State COVID-19 response, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a speedy recovery so he can return to normal duties as soon as possible.