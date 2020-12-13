Bishop David Oyedepo, President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has warned that people should stop accusing pastors of stealing money, to avoid God’s wrath.

The cleric said this while ministering at “Encounter Night” at the ongoing Shiloh.

Oyedepo, who is regarded as one of the richest pastors in the world, said that God blesses his servants and these blessings are enough for them.

“The blessings of the Lord maketh rich and add no sorrow with. There is a difference between the blessings of the Lord and the blessings of the effort of man.

“Those saying these people are stealing will just rain curse of the Lord on themselves. Prosperity is not on what you are given, but in what you give,” the popular cleric said.

Oyedepo said he would always receive God’s blessings because he has cultivated the habit of giving since when he had nothing.

He noted that his home could be compared to a hotel because of the sheer number of people living with him.

“I have always had people living with me even when I was living in a one-room apartment.

“The last time I counted I had about 22 people working for me. I didn’t bring a dime into ministry. God is too big to be helped.

The pastor said he never asked God to enrich him as he only succeeded in passing the test of sacrifice. He said every child of God that works genuinely in the convenant has a great future.

“Many years ago, I told God if you ever bless me, I will build churches,” Oyedepo stated.