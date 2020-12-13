Some students of Kankara Government Science Secondary School in 2017

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerians are clamouring for the safe return of schoolboys who were attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

According to reports, bandits carrying AK 47 guns attacked the school on Friday night. In a frenzy, some students jumped over the school’s fence to escape and have gone missing.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said that 200 of the students who ran into town returned to the school.

Governor Masari immediately ordered that all boarding schools in the state, be shut till further notice. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had announced that the attackers have been located.

However, the hashtag ”BringBackOurBoys” has garnered over 13,000 tweets in reaction to the incident.

Some Nigerians blame the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration while others worry it might end up like the abduction of Chibok girls in Borno.

