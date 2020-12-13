By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerians are clamouring for the safe return of schoolboys who were attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

According to reports, bandits carrying AK 47 guns attacked the school on Friday night. In a frenzy, some students jumped over the school’s fence to escape and have gone missing.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said that 200 of the students who ran into town returned to the school.

Governor Masari immediately ordered that all boarding schools in the state, be shut till further notice. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had announced that the attackers have been located.

However, the hashtag ”BringBackOurBoys” has garnered over 13,000 tweets in reaction to the incident.

Some Nigerians blame the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration while others worry it might end up like the abduction of Chibok girls in Borno.

Read some reactions below

Our #chibokgirls some are still in captivity The #LekkiMassaccre The 46 farmers that were slain in day Now #KankaraStudent and you've not shewed any concern rather sent in prayers. Sir @MBuhari you've failed Nigeria. #EndSARS #BuhariResign #BringBackOurBoys Katsina pic.twitter.com/qEcslfsrjE — Donald Ido 🇳🇬 (@chefdonaldido) December 12, 2020

I hope Garba Shehu, @GarShehu, wont say ‘The students of GSSS Kankara, had no permission to be in school’. We have not recovered from #ZabarmariMassacre, and this happened…..while General #Buhari was in Katsina! Do we have a government?#BringBackOurBoys #RescueKankaraBoys — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 13, 2020

*These children can be introduce into child militias.

*These children can be turned into sex slaves.

*These children can be murdered heartlessly.

*No one can guarantee the safety of these poor kids. But the presidency is still yet to take any serious action…#BringBackOurBoys — M A X A 💫 (@maxajee) December 13, 2020

If we castigated Jonathan for Chibok girls, Armed men stormed a school in Kankara Katsina and went away with scores of students! We called Jonathan a failure why are we finding it hard to call Buhari a failure? #SecureNorth #BringBackOurBoys — Taha (@TahaAdam_) December 12, 2020

