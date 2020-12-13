By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer, Omah Lay has been arrested in Kampala, Uganda for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

The singer was said to have been arrested after his performance last night at The Big Brunch, which held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda.

Luk Owoyesigyire, Assistant Superintendent of Police/Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan, confirmed the arrest of Omah Lay on Sunday.

He said Omah Lay was arrested by the Katwe Police and has been placed in custody.

Owoyesigyire added that the manager of the venue, Dungu Ivan and the event manager, Prim Kasana were also in custody.

“Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by katwe police , the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana are also in custody,” he tweeted.

Omah Lay, originally born Stanley Omah Didia is a Nigerian songwriter and singer. Omah Lay was born in Port Harcourt on May 19, 1997. He is 23 years of age.

According to the singer, he started music at the age of 15 when he was a producer for a very long time and the started singing again.

Omah Lay’s style of music is described as a fusion of Burna Boy’s meeting Wizkid in one voice. One can call his style Afro-Fusion.

Singles like ‘Hello Brother’ and ‘Do Not Disturb’ which was released in the year 2019 started his emergence into the music scene but got everybody’s attention with ”You” and ”Bad Influence” which was off his debut EP Get Layd