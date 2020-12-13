Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of Rivers Police Command have arrested a mother of five, Ihuoma Amadi, for allegedly Kinikanwo, her husband to death with a broken bottle during a fight by the couple over allegation of infidelity in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The 47- year- old late Kinikanwo, a former Supervisory Councillor at Obio-Akpor local government area, Rivers State, was said to have been stabbed multiple times with a broken bottle by the wife who left him to bleed to death in the course of the fight.

Our correspondent learnt that the late Kinikanwo and Ihuoma, have been having constant quarrel which usually resulted to fighting over allegation that the wife had been having an affair with a man living along their street.

The wife has always denied the allegation.

However, it was learnt that last Thursday, the couple were again involved in fighting, during which the wife used a broken bottle to stab her husband multiple times.

Kinikanwo was said to have died around 1 am at their Nkporlu-Rumuigbo residence as a result of the injuries sustained from the stabs.

The younger brother to the late Councillor, Victor Akandu Amadi, said his late brother was killed by his wife according to information given to them by the 15-year-old daughter of the couple when they rushed to his residence early Thursday morning.

Victor said the daughter told family members that her parents were fighting due to the accusation of infidelity her father levied against her mother.

He added that the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at morgue in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital(UPTH).

Spokesman for Rivers Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident said the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has ordered an immediate investigation on the matter.