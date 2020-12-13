Mauritania has given the boot to national under-20 football team coach, Malian Baye Bah.

Bah, whose contract was billed to expire end of the year, was sacked on 3 December for “poor results”.

The Mauritanian Football Federation (FFRIM)A announced the sack on Friday night.

The Federation named Cameroonian coach Mauril Njoyan as Bah’s replacement.

According to the FFRIM, the new coach is familiar with Mauritania after heading local club, FC Nouadhibou, from 2017 to 2019.

Appointed to head of the Mauritanian U-20 team in April 2017, Baye Bah’s sack followed his poor results in the last U-20 CAF Nations Cup qualifying tournament held recently in Thiès, Senegal.

Mauritania, which will host the CAN in this category next year, conceded three defeats in as many games against Mali, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau respectively.

Asked by the Malian national daily, l’Essor, after the announcement of his dismissal, the Malian technician was rather surprised.

“I spent three years in Mauritania and frankly the Mauritanians made it very pleasant for me. I want to thank them,” he said.

Baye Bah was the first Malian coach to win an African Cup with a Malian national team (CAN U17) in Niger in 2015. (PANA/NAN)