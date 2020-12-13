Motjeka Madisha, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender died early Sunday after crawling out of a burning car wreckage in Johannesburg.

He was the second Sundowns defender to die in a car accident within two months after Anele Ngcongca, near the eastern city of Durban.

According to a report by AFP, the 25-year-old Madisha was one of two occupants of a car that went out of control, hit an advertising board and burst into flames in eastern Johannesburg.

“I spoke to someone who arrived at the crash scene soon after the accident and he described a horrific scene with one body burnt beyond recognition,” said a official of the club.

“Motjeka apparently managed to crawl out of the burning vehicle, but was declared dead by medical personnel at the scene of the accident.”

The club equally tweeted that it got news about the defender’s death and will be making an “announcement in due course.”

Madisha was capped 13 times by South Africa on the back of becoming an established first-choice centre-back in a Sundowns team that has been among the strongest in Africa during the past five years.

Known as ‘The Brazilians’, they won the 2016 CAF Champions League and have been semi-finalists once and quarter-finalists twice since.

Sundowns won the Premiership-FA Cup-League Cup treble in South Africa last season and are top of the table after six rounds of the new league campaign