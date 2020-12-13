By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has advised the state governments facing serious security challenges to temporarily change boarding schools to day schools until the security situation improved.

Sani made this suggestion while reacting to the abduction of students at the Government Science Secondary School, GSS, in Kankara, Katsina State by gunmen.

Confirming the development, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu ordered the deployment of both personnel from the Police Tactical Squads and crack detectives from the Force Intelligence Bureau in search of the girls.

Sani in his reaction described the abduction as a tragedy.

His tweet read: “In the states facing serious security challenges, public boarding schools should be temporarily changed to day schools until the security situation improves.

“The tragedy of GSSS Kankara, Katsina State,Chibok Borno state and Dapchi in Yobe should be lessons for us.”

