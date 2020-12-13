By Funmilola Olukomaiya

There was a protest staged in Kastina State on Sunday was over the abduction of schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The protesters demanded the prompt rescue of students abducted by bandits on Friday night.

According to reports, the protest was led by a woman identified as one of the mothers of the abducted students.

The protesters went around the school’s premises and some parts of the town carrying placards conveying various messages, among which are ‘Government must speak out’, ‘We want our children back’ and ‘We want security in Kankara’.

The protesters also chanted songs seeking the rescue of the abducted students.

The Punch reports that the Coalition of Northern Groups had threatened to mobilise students and youths to go on protest in Katsina state if the abducted students were not rescued on time.

The chairman of the North-West zone of the group, Jamiu Aliyu while addressing a press conference in Katsina said, “We condemn in totality this barbaric act and call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits, we equally stress the inability of the government to protect those young, innocent, vibrant students from this horrible attack as uncalled for.

“Failure of the government to rescue the missing students within the shortest period of time, CNG will not hesitate to mobilize hundreds of thousands on the streets of Katsina state for a continuous protest, until the students are fully rescued, even if it’s going to cost our lives.”