By Taiye Again

Justice John Tsoho, the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, has assured that the Judiciary would continue to uphold justice and fairness in the adjudication of cases.

He stated this as he marked one year in office.

The Senate had on Oct. 27, 2019, confirmed the appointment of Tsoho who was then the Acting CJ.

His appointment was a sequel to the retirement of Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati, who attained the retirement age of 65 years on July 25, 2019.

Tsoho’s elevation as Acting CJ of the Federal High Court was in line with the rules which provide for the most senior Judge to occupy the office when vacant.

Speaking, the CJ expressed his views on how the anti-graft war in the Judiciary could be a success.

“The Judiciary cannot be singled out when talking about corruption because corruption exists in every facet, and virtually every society.

“However, we will not relent in our effort at ensuring that justice, fairness and truth are upheld in our justice system,” he said.

Thereafter, he called for the support of all Nigerians, saying that corruption should not be encouraged.

”To fight corruption, he said one must be ready to lead by example. First and foremost, you try to lead by example.

”If for instance, it shows that you are transparent, other people will be encouraged to be transparent too,” he explained.

”So this way, people are encouraged to also cooperate because cooperation is reciprocal,” he said.

He further called for the cooperation of his colleagues as he steers the ship of the court.

”This is so because I can’t stand alone and achieve very good results. If that is done, I believe we will go a long way in according the court a pride of place,” Tsoho said.

NAN