By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the decisive victory of British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Pulev Saturday night.

In a statement by media adviser, Femi Adesina, Buhari said Joshua has given boxing lovers round the world, and particularly in Nigeria, something to cheer, by retaining his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles,

Buhari recalled his meeting with the heavyweight champion in London earlier in the year.

He described Anthony Joshua as a humble, well brought up young man, “who will still go places.”

President Buhari wished Joshua all the best in his dream fight against Tyson Fury.

He said Joshua can count on the prayers and goodwill of Nigerians in the coming fight.