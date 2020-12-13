By Kazeem Ugbodaga

WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has said he wants to fight heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua next.

He vowed to knock him out inside three rounds.

Joshua had on Saturday night brutally knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round to retain his four belts.

A unification bout is being clamoured all over the world. People want to see who is the best boxer among the two.

Immediately after Saturday’s fight, Fury tweeted, saying he wants to fight Joshua next.

Fury posted a video on social media. In it he says: “I want the [Joshua] fight. I want the fight next. I’ll knock him out inside three rounds.

“There you go everyone. Anthony Joshua got asked if he wanted the fight and he went round the bushes. I want the fight. I want the fight next.

“I will knock him out inside three rounds. I can’t wait to knock him out,” he boasted.