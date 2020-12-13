By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Carol Sutton, an American actress of theatre, film, and television with a career that spanned more than a half-century has died of COVID-19 complications.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the death of the actress.

Sutton, a native of New Orleans has featured in several movies but famous for her role in “Steel Magnolias, Monster’s Ball, and Ray.

Mayor LaToya praised the late actress saying she was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades.

LaToya said the world would recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV, however, she will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions.

“The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s “Treme” or “Claws,” or “Runaway Jury” or “Queen Sugar” but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as “4000 Miles” and “A Raisin in the Sun.” May she rest in God’s perfect peace,” Cantrell tweeted.

