The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has called on Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to adhere strictly to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) directive on estimated billing.

The Chairman of CLO, Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking on Sunday in Enugu.

Ezekwueme was reacting to comments by Nigerians on continuous outrageous billing by the DisCos even after the NERC directive on estimated billing.

“CLO condemns crazy and outrageous billing by most electricity DisCos in the country.

“We call on DisCos to strictly adhere to NERC directive that estimated bills should not exceed N2,000 per month.

“Or in the alternative, DisCos should transparently distribute free prepaid metres to consumers,” he said.

The chairman also pleaded with the government and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to work assiduously towards protecting rights of citizens and reduction in cost of governance.

According to him, CLO calls on governments at all levels to beef up and restructure security architecture by marshalling out plans towards eliminating all security challenges confronting the country.

“CLO also wants Federal Government to look into and implement some of the resolutions reached at the of 2014 National Constitutional Conference to tackle some emerging challenges facing the country,” he said.

On 71st Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Ezekwueme said that CLO used the opportunity on Dec. 11 to bestow on Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Fegge, CSP Rabiu Garba, an award for excellence as “Most Outstanding DPO in South-East and Anambra State”.

“As a DPO, CSP Rabiu Garba has defended the rights of all especially the poor and ordinary Nigerians living in Fegge community within Onitsha general area in Anambra State.

“Oga Garba, as we fondly call him, has so related well with the people of Fegge that he had built trust with the people and currently a shining example of an ideal police officer,” he said.