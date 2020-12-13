Popular Nigerian disk jockey and music producer, Sodamola Oluseye Desmond, professionally known as DJ Spinall, has released his fifth studio album entitled, “Grace.”

The body of work is a 15 track album featuring artistes, including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Niniola, Reminisce, Fireboy DML, WurlD, Oxlade, Ycee, Omah Lay, Boj, Bella Shmurda, Minz, Shaybo, Crayon, Kranium, Benji Flow, Tobi Abbey and Ghanaian artists R2bees and King Promise.

It also features producers such as Ozedikus, Baby Fresh, Spells, Kel P and others.

In a statement, Spinall said ‘“Grace” is meant to be a simultaneous moment of pause, reflection and celebration. “Grace” will create a uniting force for all music lovers, transcending cultural lines and borders. It will not only provide that distinctive sound that his fans know and love but will also display Spinall’s music production prowess and all-round growth.”