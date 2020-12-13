President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources asked to probe how N116 million was spent to buy biros and toners and print letterhead.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) gave the advice in statement Sunday.

The group also asked the two ministers to disclose the amount spent on the same items between 2016 and 2020.

“If there is evidence of misuse of public funds, refer the matter to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for prosecution,” SERAP said.

The rights group was reacting to the disclosure by the Auditor-General for the Federation last Thursday that officials of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources spent N116m to on biros, letterhead and toners in one year.

In a testimony before the Senate Public Accounts Committee, the Auditor-general said the expenditure contravened the Public Procurement Act 2017.

In the letter to the Attorney-general, Abubakar Malami, SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare said:

“Any allegations of misuse of public funds may constitute serious misconduct that impairs the efficiency of your Ministry, and undermines public confidence in the ability of ministries, departments and agencies [MDAs] to provide essential public goods and services to Nigerians.”

“SERAP is concerned that the allegations by the Office of the Auditor-General raises serious violations of anti-corruption legislation, the Nigerian Constitution and international anti-corruption standards.”

“Public officials and MDAs should act and take decisions on the spending of public funds in an open, transparent and accountable manner, and submit themselves to the scrutiny necessary to ensure this.”

“A democratic government accountable to the people must be as transparent as possible and must not withhold information for self-serving reasons or simply to avoid embarrassment.”

“We would therefore be grateful if you would indicate the measures being taken to probe the spending of N116m on biros, letterhead and toners in 2015, and disclose the total amount spent on the same items between 2016 and 2020 within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.”

“If we have not heard from you by then as to the steps being taken in this direction, the Registered Trustees of SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your Ministry to implement these recommendations in the interest of transparency and accountability.”

“The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources has a legal obligation to conduct an effective investigation into any allegations of breach of anti-corruption legislation and international standards, including those relating to the spending by the Ministry on biros, letterhead and toners between 2015 and 2020,” SERAP said.