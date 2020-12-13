U.S. President-elect Joe Biden was reported to have ordered a deep cleaning of the White House after Trump vacated the place next month.

The Daily Mail said Biden ordered a deep clean of the 55,000 square foot building in Washington DC.

The cleaning becomes necessary after Trump and many members of his team and family members contracted the virus over the past few months.

Trump himself was hospitalised at Walter Reed Military Hospital for the virus.

“The Bidens are taking no chances’, a member of the transition team told Mail Online.

‘The entire property will be deep-cleaned down to replacing doorknobs and taking down soft furnishings.

‘The virus can linger on hard surfaces so the entire residence and executive offices will be wiped clean with disinfectant to exorcise any trace of Team Trump.’.

The General Services Administration (GSA), which oversees the cleaning of the office spaces in the East and West Wing, confirmed there would be a deep clean.

‘GSA will thoroughly clean and disinfect the building spaces between the administrations and ensure that everything is up to standard.

‘Cleaning will include, but is not limited to, all furniture, flooring, window treatments, handrails, door knobs, light switches, countertops, elevator buttons, restroom fixtures and dispensers, door handles and push plates, and lighting fixtures.’