By Victor Okoye

Ben Okoko on Saturday emerged the overall winner of the Save The Lives Charity Golf Tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

The tournament saw Okoko returning a massive gross score of 88 and a nett of 72 to lift the trophy.

“It gives me great pleasure today to have emerged as the overall winner of this year’s edition of the tournament,” Okoko who played off handicap 16 said at the end of seventh edition of the event.

“I played with great golfers and I must say that we had fun and an exciting time.

”But the importance of the tournament itself was not lost. I assure the organiser of the tournament (Angelo Elosia) that we the golfers appreciate his endeavour.

“We will continue to support him so that his dreams can be realised for the betterment of our country and humanity at large,” Okoko said.

The best nett prize in the tournament’s division one category (for handicap 0 to 10) went to J. Fadairo who played off handicap 9.

He returned a gross score of 83 and a nett of 74.

T. Azogu, with a gross score of 85 and a nett of 75, finished as first runner-up. E. A. Israel with 87 gross and 77 nett settled for the second runner-up position.

In the ladies category, J. Udoh who played off handicap 28 and returned a gross score of 98 and 70 nett won the best nett prize.

A. Abimiku with 100 gross and 81 nett and Irma Otto with 113 gross and 83 nett finished as first runner-up and second runner-up respectively.

No fewer than 200 amateur golfers took part in the one-day 18-hole charity tournament with a total of 21 trophies handed out to well-deserving players in different categories