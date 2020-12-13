Nollywood actress, model, television personality and philanthropist Georgina Onuoha, shared a message on her timeline, where she urged fans to show gratitude.

Onuoha said that everyone loved to be appreciated, and so a simple act of gratitude, wouldn’t be out of place.

“Everyone enjoys being acknowledged and appreciated. Sometimes even the simplest act of gratitude can change someone’s entire day. Take the time to recognize and value the people around you and appreciate those who make a difference in your lives.

Have a fabulous day/night my darling Ginafam 💋🥰🙏🏻.”