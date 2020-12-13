The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, has solicited support for the reelection of Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola after the expiration of his first term.

The monarch said the good works of the Governor would go a long way to earn him a second term in order to consolidate on his achievements and initiate new developmental projects aimed at advancing the State.

Oba Olabomi spoke at the weekend at the grand finale of his 12th year coronation anniversary, held at the premises of the Pathfinder College of Education, Iragbiji, Osun State.

The traditional ruler, who commended the tremendous achievements of the Governor in the last two years, noted that the present administration had successfully set the state on the path of greatness and socioeconomic development.

He added: “Oyetola has been a pillar of support for Iragbiji for more than three decades. He has contributed greatly to the development of the town.

“We are very lucky to have him as a governor at this critical time and I am very happy that he didn’t disappoint us as he has been performing wonders to uplift our state and reposition our economy for the betterment of all.

“With this, I am confident that his good works will earn him a second term after the expiration of his first term as this will serve as a catalyst to consolidate on his good works to further enthrone more prosperity and progress.

“So, I am appealing to you all to stand by him and give him the required support in his efforts to continue to transform our state.”

In his remarks, the Governor of the State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola lauded the Aragbiji for setting the town on the path of socio-economic and cultural development as manifested in the numerous achievements recorded since he mounted the throne of his forefathers.

Oyetola who described Aragbiji as a traditional ruler with exceptional qualities, acknowledged the role played by the monarch during a futile attack on his life by the hoodlums who disguised under a peaceful #EndSARS protest.

According to him, the achievements of Aragbiji testify to his visionary leadership to turn around the fortune of the town and her people.

“Aragbiji’s 12 years on the throne have been very peaceful, impactful, progressive, massive, consistent and full of sustainable developments in our dear town.

“He is a leader who came on the throne to sustain the tradition of his people, consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and employ contemporary realities of the 21st Century to deliver modernity and sustainable development to the people.

“The 29-year-old Iragbiji Day was its 17th edition when he mounted the throne. He has sustained this socio-cultural Day for 12 years of his reign, reengineering and improving it as the channel for fostering love and unity, strengthening the tradition and culture of the people and delivering development and progress.

“Under his reign, Iragbiji has achieved development in diverse areas, including health, infrastructure, especially roads; education; culture and agriculture and he has laid a solid foundation for the people and prosperity to build on and set the town on the path of sustainable development”, he added.

The Governor urged Iragbiji’s sons and daughters to support the town and the monarch in his efforts to embark more developmental projects.

Those in attendance include the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola; Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; members of the State legislature; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles ‘Diji Akinola; members of the State Executive Council; traditional rulers; top government functionaries and politicians.