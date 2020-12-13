By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The All Progressives Congress, APC has won all the 21 Chairmanship seats and 239 Councillorship seats in Kogi State in Saturday’s controversial Local Government election.

The State Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Mr. Mamman Eri, made the disclosure while officially declaring the results of the election on Sunday.

Addressing Newsmen, the SIEC Chairman commended people of the state for their orderly conduct and the security agencies for making the election successful.

PM NEWS reports that the LG polls was characterized by gross irregularities.

Election materials did not get to most Polling Units across the states.

While APC members commended the exercise, opposition parties notably the