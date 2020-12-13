By Awayi Kuje

Mr Malle Moses, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa State, has urged the people to support Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration.

Moses, also APC Caretaker Chairman, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, said this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC) Ogba, Akun Development Area of the state.

He also called on the people of Nasarawa North to support Sen. Godiya Akwashiki ( APC- Nasarawa North) to enable him to succeed.

According to him, Sule and Akwashiki were doing well in their positions, hence the need for the people to continue to pray and support them to succeed.

”I organised this thanksgiving service to appreciate God over my life and over my political successes. At a time, I was a one time Congress for Progressives Change ( CPC) Chairman in my ward, Ogba, a councillor, overseer, Akun Development Area, APC Deputy Chairman, Nassarawa Eggon LGA and acting APC Chairman, Nassarawa Eggon LGA.

” And now APC Caretaker Chairman, Nassarawa Eggon LGA and I have been using a motorbike and now Sen. Godiya Akwashiki has donated a brand new car to me.

” What did I have to say to God, to thank and appreciate him over my political success, hence the need for this thanksgiving, ” he said.

” Gov. Abdullahi Sule, Sen.Godiya Akwashiki and Mr Mohammed Muluku representing Nassarawa Eggon East constituency at the state assembly and Mr Mohammed Idris, the Chairman, Nassarawa Eggon Local government council are doing well.

” This is evident in their good projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people,” he said.

NAN