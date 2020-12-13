By Abankula

Ten youths from Gagarawa LGA of Jigawa State have died in a road accident, while travelling to Kano to take the Nigerian Navy Aptitude Test.

Kano was one of the 30 centres where the test took place on Saturday.

The young men had left Gagarawa as early as 5 a.m hoping to reach Kano on time.

But their vehicle, a Golf 3 wagon ran into a stationary DAF truck parked right in the middle of the Jigawa-Kano road.

The dead were identified as Auwalu Mohammed; Mutari Sule; Ibrahim Sani; Katimu Muhammad; Dauda Salisu; Musbahu Yakubu, Rabiu Muhammad-Ado.

Others were Salim Muhammad-sani; Akibu Ubali-sale; and Murtala Salisu.

The 11th victim was yet to be identified.

The spokesperson of the Jigawa State Police Command, Audu Jinjiri, said the Golf 3 wagon, carried 12 passengers.

He also said the driver of the truck, 25 year-old Aminu Hassan from Mallamadori LGA Jigawa, has been arrested.

The photographs of the young men were shared in a Facebook post by Adamu Muhd Usman, who lamented the great loss to the state.

“I am in tears and just speechless”, he wrote.

“My prayer for these departed souls is, May God Almighty forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.

“May He also give their parents, family and relatives etc the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss”.