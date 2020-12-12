By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ex-president Goodluck Johnathan’s aide, Reno Omokri has said that several Nigerian men marry older white women because love is becoming too expensive in Nigeria.

In a bizarre Instagram post, Reno stated that getting finance for romance is easier in Nigeria than getting finance for business.

Reno also said that the marriage list given to men is enough to make a man ‘impotent’.

The author stated that the society needs an ethical revolution and that if the prevailing trend of no romance without finance continues, more and more Nigerian men will prefer to marry foreign wives.

“Nigerian women complain that too many young Nigerian men are marrying older White women. It is not always paper job. Have you seen the marriage list some Nigerian women give men? It is enough to make a man impotent! Some Nigerian love is becoming too expensive.

“It is easier to get finance for romance in Nigeria than to get finance for business. Our society needs an ethical revolution. If this prevailing trend of no romance without finance continues, more and more Nigerian men will prefer to marry foreign wives,” he said.