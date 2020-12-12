By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is a courageous man, says Nigeria’s ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday.

To Jonathan, Wike has been able to use his courage to promote peace and uphold unity in the country.

These were his words to Wike as he clocks 53 years on Sunday.

Felicitating with Wike, the former president wished him God’s blessings in his efforts to improve the lives of the people of his State.

“You are a hardworking leader, who is committed to improving the welfare of the people through service delivery and good governance.

“All who have visited Rivers State in recent time can attest to your transformational strides and the fact that the State is making tremendous progress under your leadership.

“As a governor of Rivers State, you have displayed great courage and wisdom in protecting the interest of your people, promoting peace and upholding the unity of Nigeria. As you celebrate, on behalf of my family, I pray that God will bless you with wisdom, peace and sound health,”