Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the US Supreme Court has rightly dismissed out of hand the extreme, unlawful and undemocratic GOP lawsuit to overturn the will of millions of American voters.

Pelosi, in a statement after the judgement on Friday said “The 126 Republican Members that signed onto this lawsuit brought dishonor to the House.

“Instead of upholding their oath to support and defend the Constitution, they chose to subvert the Constitution and undermine public trust in our sacred democratic institutions.

“The pandemic is raging, with nearly 300,000 having died and tens of millions having lost jobs.

”Strong, unified action is needed to crush the virus, and Republicans must once and for all end their election subversion – immediately.”