By Abankula

Publisher of the Leadership newspaper, Sam Ndah Isaiah is dead. He was aged 58.

He died on Friday after a brief illness, according to multiple sources, who attributed the cause of death to COVID-19.

The pharmacist turned newspaperman attended a meeting of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria in Lagos early this week.

After studying pharmacy, he worked at the Kano Specialist Hospital before moving to General Hospital, Minna.

His journalism interest began when he became a columnist with The Daily Trust.

He was also a committee member in the Kano State Government panel to revive The Triumph, a Kano governmet owned newspaper.

In 2003, he headed Mohammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign publicity.

In 2011, he founded the Leadership Newspaper Group.