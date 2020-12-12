Counsel to the Nigeria Police Force, Mr. Eze has told Mr. Adebayo Abayomi, a petitioner at the Lagos State Judicial panel that the police officer who killed his mother has been declared wanted.

Mr. Ababyomi, a tricycle operator told the panel previously that his mother was killed by a SARS official in 2017.

The police counsel told the panel that the policeman called Charles has had his bank account frozen.

Mr. Eze prayed the panel for an adjournment stating that a witness, DSP. Ibrahim Yusuf should be invited to the panel.

Mr. Abayomi had previously said that DSP. Ibrahim was his Investigative Police Officer (IPO).

Eze said the case would be concluded on the adjourned date as Justice Doris Okuwobi adjourned it until 5 January 2021.