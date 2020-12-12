A particular group of kidnappers specializing in abducting minors between age two and three with biscuits, sweets have been arrested by the Abia State Police Command.

The suspects were paraded before journalists by Abia State Police Commissioner, Janet Agbede.

CP Agbede disclosed that the kidnappers were caught after abducting the children of one Mrs. Happiness Monday and Mrs. Rejoice Ikechukwu. Both are residents of Umuochialla village in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State.

Both parents reported the kidnap of their children Marvelous Monday aged three years and David Ikechukwu aged three years.

After their complaints, CP Agbede said operatives of the State Rapid Squad, RRS, led by its Commander, SP Johnbull Obioguru, began investigating.

The investigation lead to the arrest of Chinonso Slyvanus aged 17 years from Umuochalla in Osisioma Local Government Area at his hideout in Owerri, Imo State.

Another member of the kidnapping gang, Ekene Duru, 31 was also arrested in his hideout in Enugu, Enugu State.”

Both kidnappers after their arrest called their buyers one Rose Okoro aged 45 years from 5 OPM Avenue Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Ngozi Ukpai, aged 38 years from Igwurita, Port Harcourt who bought the kidnapped children from them at N200,000 for each.

Officers of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS) rounded both women up when they came to their meeting point to pick up kidnapped children.

Rose and Ngozi also confessed that they resell abducted kids to one Chidi Okoro who runs a clinic named Prostel Hospital formerly known as God’s Favour Hospital and Maternity Umuode in Osisioma for N450,000.