Governor Umar Ganduje paid a condolence visit to Danbatta Local Government for the death of the 16 people that died in a motor accident earlier this week who are from the area.

The governor sympathized with the families of the deceased and the people of Danbatta over the sad event.

According to the Police, the accident occured on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

The police explained that the driver lost control at a point and somersaulted killing nine of the passengers while the 10 others sustained serious injuries.

Police added that the victims were rushed to a hospital at Kakuri, Kaduna State, where seven other victims gave up the ghost.