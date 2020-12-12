Michael Adeshina

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has prophesied that Naira will regain its power again.

The 78-year-old cleric’s prophecy comes as the naira this week exchanged to the dollar at N490 to $1 in the parallel market this week. Last week, the Naira to dollar exchange was N500 to $1.

However, Adeboboye, on Saturday morning during the Church’s annual Holy Ghost Congress, said God will intervene in Nigeria’s financial sector and change the hearts of policymakers who deliberately devalue the naira.

While sharing testimony, at the congress held at the RCCG International Headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Adeboye recalled how he once cried to God when he needed N5000 during the church’s first Convention.

Adeboye said, “During our first Convention here at the Redemption Camp, I was bold, I asked everybody to come, free feeding. They came, I ran out of money. My wife came to me in the morning, ‘Sir, we need N5,000.’

“Naira was powerful then. It will become powerful again. Those who are deliberately devaluing our naira, before tomorrow morning, God will intervene.

“So, my wife said we needed N5,000. I asked her, ‘Do you need it today or later?’ She said today. I didn’t have a kobo. I told her to go. I cried to God that I needed a breakthrough. It wasn’t long after that, one man drove in, he wasn’t a member of the church.

“He asked what’s going on and we said we are having a Convention. And then, he put his hands in his pocket and brought out an envelope with some money.

“I then called on my wife and asked her, ‘How much do you say you need?’”