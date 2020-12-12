By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has disclosed that his church will spend N200 billion ($500 million) to build 9,250 rural churches in 2021.

Oyedepo announced this at the church’s annual programme, tagged: “Shiloh.”

He led the huge congregation to give for the massive project, which would create jobs for villagers.

Oyedepo disclosed that his church spent hundreds of millions of Naira to distribute palliatives in 30 States of Nigeria apart from 14 Countries.

He said the rural churches would be built without stress.

According to him, “This year’s Shiloh sacrifice is dedicated to the building of 9,250 sanctuaries in the countryside/hinterland.

“We are building for Jesus in those villages and to give them a sense of worth.”

The move will see the church building 100 seat capacity sanctuary for N14 million; 150 seat capacity sanctuary for N16.5 million; 200 seat capacity sanctuary, N19.4 million; 300 seat capacity sanctuary for N25.2 million and 400 seat capacity sanctuary for N35.8 million.

According to the Presiding Bishop during the early morning service of Saturday 12 December 2020, “We gave hundreds of millions in servicing palliatives across the Nation and across the nations of the world. We bought major things to help like ambulances and all that.

“So you wonder why we don’t have stress? We don’t have stress because we have an understanding of the covenant?

It keeps working” the Bishop stated.

The 66 year old Bishop prayed that the churches or sanctuaries would become solution centres for humanity.

“There is no one that partook of this sacrifice that will struggle to build a house. Many people will come out of their own houses before Shiloh 2021.

“There is no one that participated with His precious seed, it may look small in the eyes of men, your precious seed who will not return with rejoicing. Many will return with tears of joy. Many will be on the floor sobbing.

“My God will turn the captivity of everyone that partook of this sacrifice. Father we present these sacrifices before you, let it be a sweet smelling savour before your throne and let curses be averted like you did in the time of Noah.

Let the heavens over your people remain open; make between now and Shiloh 2021 an era of surprises, an era of unquestionable turnarounds, an era of tearful breakthroughs,” he prayed.