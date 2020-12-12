By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Friday night testified how the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye prophesied his victory at the last Edo governorship election.

Obaseki testified at the Holy Ghost Congress of the RCCG at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

He said when the crisis started with the All Progressives Congress, APC, he came to the Holy Ghost Service with his wife to see Adeboye to ask for prayer.

Obaseki stated that Adeboye prayed and told him not to be afraid, that he would overcome and win the election.

He added that few months before the poll, he came to see Adeboye who prayed and told him it shall be well with him.

In his words: “You all know my testimony, you know what the Lord did for us in Edo State and proved that only He had power. When men try to play God, He came out to prove God is God. Only He had power.

“About the time the crisis started, l came for Holy Ghost Service with my wife and went to see Daddy G.O and asked him to pray for me. He prayed and said my son, it is well, don’t be afraid, you will overcome and you will win.

“A few months before the elections l came to see him we prayed and he prayed for me and said it is well. I want to thank God for Daddy and Mummy G.O. and those who constantly prayed for us.

“Daddy G.O. said you will win, be courageous, the problem will not come before your victory but after the victory so be close to God, l want to ask the Church to please pray for us.”