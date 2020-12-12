By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian On-Air-Personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz on Saturday celebrated her son, Oluwafikayomi Eli, as he turned two.

Recall that Toolz and her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren announced his birth on Dec. 12, 2018, after they lost their first pregnancy.

In an emotional state, the mother of two wrote endearing words to celebrate her toddler.

”My rainbow baby is 2!! I remember being pregnant with Chairman and being so scared that something would go wrong again. At one point I was so anxious that I was having scans every week.

”Ever thankful for His grace, my baby was absolutely fine!! And now just like that, the little man that stole my heart is 2! I’m super emotional but so grateful and HAPPY!! May you live up to your name my darling Prince” she wrote.

See more photos below