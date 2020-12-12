By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actor, entrepreneur and comic act Chinedu Ikedieze, professionally known as Aki, turned 43 on Saturday and he shared the picture of a cake with his face on it.

Born on the 12th of December 1977, his primary and secondary education was in Aba, Abia State. He later bagged a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Theatre Arts and a degree in Mass communication from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu (IMT).

He entered Nollywood in 2000 and became prominent in 2002, in a film called “Aki na Ukwa” where he played the breakthrough role of Aki alongside midget actor Osita Iheme.

The duo are known as “Aki and Paw Paw.” He has featured in over 150 films. Ikedieze has acted in the role of a kid in most of his movies during his early career due to his physical appearance.

Chinedu received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the African Movie Academy Awards In 2007. He was also honored with the Order of the Federal Republic which was given by the then Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan for his immense contributions to Nollywood and to the economic growth of the country.

He married fashion designer Nneoma Nwaijah In 2011, and they had their first child in 2012. Sharing a message on social media, he wrote: “This is why I have every reason to be grateful to God: Growing up wasn’t easy. The Struggles, the journey to stardom, keeping up with stardom, wonderful health and my QUALITY FREE -TO- AIR LIFE at no cost

“You See Why I’m Shining My Teeth? Oya let’s celebrate…its my BIRTHDAY. Cake gifted to me by @maritos.cakes.”