By Bayo Onanuga

Nigeria has set a new record in daily COVID-19 cases, after recording 796 new cases on Friday, indicative of the outbreak of a second wave of the virus.

Friday’s was the highest daily record ever published by the NCDC and broke the 19 June record when 745 cases were registered.

According to the data released by the NCDC on Friday, the new cases came from Abuja and 16 states.

FCT Abuja reported 258 cases, the highest number in the past 24 hours.

The Nigerian capital is followed by Lagos, with 248 cases and Kaduna 117.

The two states and Abuja have led in the daily cases compiled since 1 December, a trend underscored in the latest NCDC epidemiological report.

“While there has been an increase in the number of cases across 23 states in the country, majority (73%) of the cases detected were from Lagos, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory”.

“As of the 10th of December 2020, just over 71,000 confirmed cases and 1,190 deaths have been reported across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Since the beginning of September to the end of November 2020, Nigeria has recorded a gradual increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

“However, in the last week (30th of November to the 6th of December) our surveillance system has recorded a sharp increase in cases.

“The average number of daily cases recorded in the last week was higher than was recorded between September – November”.

The NCDC did not report any new death, on Friday, but the number of people in isolation centres ballooned to 5,228.

“Till date, 72,140 cases have been confirmed, 65,712 cases have been discharged and 1,190 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC stated Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the latest 796 cases;

FCT-258

Lagos-248

Kaduna-117

Katsina-52

Ogun-27

Kwara-23

Gombe-22

Adamawa-17

Plateau-15

Kano-6

Rivers-2

Ondo-2

Ekiti-2

Nasarawa-2

Sokoto-2

Taraba-1

72,140 confirmed

65,722 discharged

1,190 deaths