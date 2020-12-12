Atiku

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday said he is shocked by the death of the publisher of Leadership, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Nda-Isaiah died on Friday at the age of 58.

Atiku, in tweets, said he is saddened by the demise of the publisher, saying Sam’s can-do-spirit, coupled with his boldness and innovativeness embodied the very best of Nigerian spirit.

“I am shocked and saddened by the death of the publisher and chairman of Leadership, Sam Nda- Isaiah.

“Sam’s can-do spirit, coupled with his boldness and innovativeness embodied the very best of the #NigerianSpirit. He will be sorely missed.

READ ALSO  Atiku loses custody of children to ex-wife

“My condolences to his family and friends, management and staff of Leadership Newspaper Group, Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Union of Journalists. May his memory be a blessing,” he tweeted.