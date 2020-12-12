By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday said he is shocked by the death of the publisher of Leadership, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Nda-Isaiah died on Friday at the age of 58.

Atiku, in tweets, said he is saddened by the demise of the publisher, saying Sam’s can-do-spirit, coupled with his boldness and innovativeness embodied the very best of Nigerian spirit.

“I am shocked and saddened by the death of the publisher and chairman of Leadership, Sam Nda- Isaiah.

“Sam’s can-do spirit, coupled with his boldness and innovativeness embodied the very best of the #NigerianSpirit. He will be sorely missed.

“My condolences to his family and friends, management and staff of Leadership Newspaper Group, Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Union of Journalists. May his memory be a blessing,” he tweeted.