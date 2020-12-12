By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed huge shock and immense sadness at the death of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, Publisher of Leadership Newspapers.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the Minister said Nda-Isaiah’s death is a great loss, not just to his family and the media industry but to the nation at large.

”True to the motto of his newspaper, ‘For God and Country’, Nda-Isaiah lived for his family, as well as for God and country.

”Nda-Isaiah had an unwavering belief in Nigeria and its ability to overcome its challenges and become a foremost member of the comity nations. For him, it was not just a belief, it was a mantra.

”He demonstrated his abiding faith in the country not just in words but indeed. Where many saw challenges, he saw an opportunity.

”Where many peddled fear, he preached hope. When many chose to fire darts, he opted to soothe nerves. He was indeed a great Nigeria and a true friend and brother,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said Nda-Isaiah’s can-do spirit saw him record success after success, either as a publisher, politician or an entrepreneur.

”We, as a people, are poorer without this visionary of a man. We can only take solace in the great legacy he left behind,” he said.

The Minister prayed that God will take Nda-Isaiah to his bosom and give strength and comfort to his family and friends in this dark moment.