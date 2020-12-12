By Benson Michael

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu has approved the appointment of DSP Matilda Umiah Ngbaronye as the new Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, said Ngbaronye was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 19th April 2010. She has served in various capacities in Lagos State Police Command.

Before her appointment as the DPPRO, she was the Crime Officer, Dolphin Estate Division, Ikoyi, General Investigation /Fingerprint Expert at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCIID Panti, the Officer-in-Charge, Public Complainants Bureau, (PCB), after which she was deployed to African Union Mission in Somalia AMISOM where she made the country proud and excelled as the Public Information Officer (PIO).

Ngbaronye, a good image manager, has attended the Advanced Detective Course, (ADC), Human Rights Protection Course and many others courses both within and outside Nigeria.