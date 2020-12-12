By Zubairu Idris/Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari has ordered all boarding schools shut in Katsina a day after bandits abducted some students of Kankara Government Science Secondary School, 97 Kms from the capital..

Masari gave the directive when he visited the school in company of his Deputy, Mannir Yakubu.

Other government officials, some parents, traditional and religious leaders as well as security officials, were in his entourage.

Masari, who could not control his emotions, pleaded with the people to be patient and show restraint and understanding, assuring them that government would do every necessary thing to ensure the release of any abducted students.

He said that already, the military, the police and the Department of State Security had swung into action and were on the trail of the bandits.

Masari further assured them that government is doing its best possible to bring an end to banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

“The government is very firm in its resolve to be ruthless in any engagement with the bandits,” he said.

Bandits struck at the school south of the state on Friday, hours after President Buhari arrived for a weeklong visit.

The police said the bandits stormed the school with AK 47 rifles, shooting sporadically.

“The policemen on duty also responded to the attack and engaged them in a gun duel which gave the students opportunity to scale the fence of the school and ran for safety.

“The DPO Kankara, reinforced the policemen on duty with Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) which forced the hoodlums to retreat into the forest.” Isah said.

The Katsina PPRO said that the police command was working with other security agencies and the school authorities to ascertain if students were missing following the attack.

Isah said that more 200 students who ran into the town for their safety during the attack returned to the school, Saturday morning.

A headcount has been ordered to know how many students are missing.

The police said a police Inspector sustained a gunshot wound during the incident, and was taken to the hospital where he is responding to treatment.